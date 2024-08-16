A.P. Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu offers prayers at Kanipakam temple

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, on Friday, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam near here.

Accompanied by his family members, Mr. Patrudu arrived at the temple town to the traditional welcome by the temple priests. Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Murali Mohan and temple Executive Officer K. Vani received his entourage.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the Speaker and his family participated in the special rituals performed in the sanctum santorum. Following a recital of the ‘ashirwachanam’, the temple authorities presented ‘prasadams’ to him.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Patrudu said that he prayed for the well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh. District Revenue Officer K. Pullaiah, Revenue Divisional Officer D. Chinnaiah, police officials from Chittoor, and temple officials were present.

