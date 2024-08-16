ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Legislative Assembly Speaker Ayyanna Patrudu offers prayers at Kanipakam temple

Published - August 16, 2024 08:12 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu, on Friday, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy at Kanipakam near here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by his family members, Mr. Patrudu arrived at the temple town to the traditional welcome by the temple priests. Puthalapattu MLA Kalikiri Murali Mohan and temple Executive Officer K. Vani received his entourage.

Amid chanting of Vedic hymns, the Speaker and his family participated in the special rituals performed in the sanctum santorum. Following a recital of the ‘ashirwachanam’, the temple authorities presented ‘prasadams’ to him.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Patrudu said that he prayed for the well-being of the people of Andhra Pradesh. District Revenue Officer K. Pullaiah, Revenue Divisional Officer D. Chinnaiah, police officials from Chittoor, and temple officials were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US