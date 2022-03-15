A.P.: lawyers urge Jagan to discuss shifting of HC in Assembly session

They submit memorandums to District Collector

Members of District Bar Association holding a demonstration in front of District Collector’s office in Kurnool on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Members of the Kurnool District Bar Associations Joint Action Committee took out a motorcycle rally on Tuesday demanding that the State government keep its promise of shifting the Andhra Pradesh High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy discuss the matter in the Assembly session.

The rally was taken from the District Court to the District Collector’s office.

The lawyers urged Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to pass a unanimous resolution requesting the Union government to make necessary amendments to the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, to annul the judgment of the High Court of A.P. with respect to shifting of the High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

While lawyers held a demonstration at the District Collector’s office and submitted a memorandum to District Collector P. Koteswara Rao, members of other bar associations took out rallies in other towns.

The memorandum was addressed to the Chief Minister, with copies to the Speaker of Legislative Assembly, heads of all political parties, demanding the passing of unanimous resolution in the Assembly.

Rayalaseema Advocates JAC & District Bar Associations JAC convener Y. Jaya Raju, co-conveners Kapileswaraiah, Nagalaxmidevi, K Omkar, Bar Association president Subbaiah, secretary Kareem participated in the programme.