AP LAWCET results announced

Published - June 28, 2024 02:46 am IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau,Sambasiva Rao M.

The results of the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) were released by convener Prof. B. Satyanarayana at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur district on Thursday. He said that the LAWCET was conducted on June 9 as per the guidelines of the A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Out of the 19,224 applicants who appeared for the exams, 17,117 members cleared it, which is about 89%, he said, adding that these exams are conducted for the two-year, three-year and five-year courses in the law at different levels, including graduation and post-graduation.

