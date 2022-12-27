AP LAWCET admission schedule released

December 27, 2022 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Tuesday released the first phase admission schedule for students who qualified APLAWCET/APPGLAWCET- 2022.

In a statement, the Council Secretary Y. Nazeer Ahammed said candidates can exercise their web options from December 28 till December 30 and make changes in web options on December 31. Allotment of seats would be done on January 2, 2023, the candidates should report at their colleges between January 3 and 7, while classes would commence on January 4.

A detailed notification is available in the website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.