AP LAWCET-2020 admission schedule released

VIJAYAWADA

11 February 2021 22:31 IST

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the details of the AP LAWCET-2020 admission schedule.

Candidates seeking admission in LLB/LLM courses should register their names from February 16 to 18, the verification of certificates and exercising of options will also be from February 16 to 18. Allotment of seats will be made on February 20 and the candidates will have to report at colleges on February 22 and 23, according to a statement released by the APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao, who is also the Convener of AP LAWCET-2020.

