Andhra Pradesh

AP LAWCET-2020 admission schedule released

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) on Thursday released the details of the AP LAWCET-2020 admission schedule.

Candidates seeking admission in LLB/LLM courses should register their names from February 16 to 18, the verification of certificates and exercising of options will also be from February 16 to 18. Allotment of seats will be made on February 20 and the candidates will have to report at colleges on February 22 and 23, according to a statement released by the APSCHE Vice-Chairman K. Rama Mohan Rao, who is also the Convener of AP LAWCET-2020.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 11, 2021 10:31:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ap-lawcet-2020-admission-schedule-released/article33813981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY