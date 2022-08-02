Andhra Pradesh

A.P. lagged behind TS in response to Godavari floods, says Ramakrishna

CPI leader K. Ramakrishna taking part in the District Maha Sabha in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM August 02, 2022
Updated: August 02, 2022 21:11 IST

Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K. Ramakrishna on Tuesday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government lagged behind its Telangana counterpart when it came to response to the flood situation in the Godavari delta and relief operations.

Addressing the party leaders at the 25 th District Maha Sabha here, Mr. Ramakrishna said that Telangana had announced a financial aid of ₹10,000 each to the affected family, while Andhra Pradesh gave only ₹2,000 each to the victims.

Mr. Ramakrishna alleged that the Centre was not extending the required support to complete the Polavaram irrigation project and the delay was submerging the areas in both the Telugu States.

