A.P. lacks true opposition, Sharmila will fill that void, says Revanth Reddy

The Telangana Chief Minister says he personally came to pay tributes to YSR and brought his Cabinet colleagues with him to send across a strong message that TPCC was firmly behind APCC and its president Sharmila

Updated - July 08, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 10:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with APCC president Y.S. Sharmila during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Mangalagiri on Monday.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with APCC president Y.S. Sharmila during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Mangalagiri on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Mangalagiri on Monday. APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress party leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao are also seen.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of late Dr. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, at Mangalagiri on Monday. APCC president Y.S. Sharmila, Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Congress party leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao are also seen. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has observed that there has never been an opposition party in Andhra Pradesh as it was “B-J-P, Babu-Jagan-Pawan” which was always in power and all of them—N. Chandrababu Naidu, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and K. Pawan Kalyan—are on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s side. 

In the given situation, A.P. needs a leader who is capable and has the will to fight on people’s behalf, he said, asserting that former CM Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s (YSR) daughter and A.P. Congress Committee (APCC) president Sharmila would fill that void. 

Participating as the chief guest in the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of YSR organised by the APCC here on Monday, July 8, Mr. Revanth Reddy said Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy was an affable leader who was dedicated to people’s welfare. 

“Only those who strive to realise the ideals of YSR could claim to be his heirs but not those doing political business in his name”A. Revanth ReddyTelangana Chief Minister, TPCC president

He extolled Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenacity and commitment to healthy political discourse. The TG Chief Minister insisted that only those who strive to realise the ideals of YSR could claim to be his heirs but not those doing “political business” in his name. 

Mr. Revanth Reddy said people were closely watching the developments in A.P. and that the Congress party would leave no stone unturned in coming to power in 2029 and making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister, which was YSR’s last wish. 

He further said that he personally came to pay tributes to YSR and brought his Cabinet colleagues with him to send across a strong message that the TPCC was firmly behind APCC and its president Sharmila. 

The Congress party might be weak in A.P. but there was no dearth of YSR’s followers here and Ms. Sharmila could continue her father’s legacy, he said. 

“There is speculation nowadays that by-polls are likely for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. If that happens, I will extensively campaign for the Congress party and prove its mettle”, he stated. 

Further, Mr. Revanth Reddy said Rahul Gandhi clearly took inspiration from YSR’s ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ in doing his Bharat Jodo Yatra which catapulted the Congress party to power in Karnataka and Telangana and becaming a force to reckon with in the Parliament. 

