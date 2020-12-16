A.P.-Karnataka border demarcation issue will be resolved soon: official

Points marked by Deepak Sharma Committee in 2018 not considered, says a leaseholder

Andhra Pradesh is hopeful of resolving the inter-State border demarcation issue at the earliest as there is confusion only with regard to six out of the 76 border reference points on the 15-km border in the Bellary Reserve Forest, where mining leases have been given to several persons by both Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Even if the points are deviated by a few meters, a large area will go out of the purview of the leaseholder and the mining done so far will become illegal. Losing a mineral-rich patch of land or hillock is not agreeable to the contesting parties.

This is where people like Tapal Ganesh, one of the leaseholders in some patches, have approached the court, or have impleaded themselves in some of the cases of the Obulapuram Mining Company.

“The Karnataka side has asked for the exact geographical coordinates of the six points, which will be provided to them soon. The entire process of demarcation of the inter-State border will be concluded very soon,” Nishant Kumar, Anantapur Joint Collector, who looks after the land and revenue issues, told The Hindu.

When asked about the doubts raised by Ballari district Collector S.S. Nakul with regard to the map containing mutually-agreed points, Mr. Nishant Kumar said, “The Commissioners of Land Administration of both the States may have to sit and iron out the differences.”

A similar view was expressed by Mr. Nakul on Monday.

‘Huge deviation’

Meanwhile, Mr. Ganesh, who holds a mining lease at Malapamgudi and Siddapuram in Andhra Pradesh and at Tumti in the adjoining Karnataka, shows the tri-junction point of the three villages marked on a rock in August 2018 during the survey conducted by the Deepak Sharma Committee, which has not been taken into consideration now. The border deviates by a large extent during the current demarcation exercise, he says.

“All hill contour tops are the reference points for village boundaries. The maps are available with respective governments and in the sketches attached to the mining leases given based on the village maps. But these have not been referred to,” Mr. Ganesh says.

The deviations are clearly visible and the issue can be ironed out at the district officers’ level, he adds.

“Digitised maps brought by the Survey of India are hybrid maps and slight deviations / changes in longitude and latitude are visible, which should be avoided,” he says.