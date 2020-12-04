A.P.-Karnataka border being demarcated

Anantapur Joint Collector Nishant Kumar on Friday supervised the ongoing demarcation of the Andhra Pradesh-Karnataka border in the D. Hirehal Reserve Forest (Ballary RF on the Karnataka side) Area where Survey officials have been on the job for the past one week demarcating the actual border by planting survey stones.
Revenue Divisional Officer Ramamohan, Survey and Land Records Assistant Director Maschendra Nath, and Assistant Geologist G. Krishnamurthy explained to the Joint Collector about the process and progress of the work.
The Supreme Court in September 2018 had put the ball in the court of the Union government regarding the implementation of the report of the Surveyor General of India over demarcating the Inter-State Boundary (ISB) between Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh passing through the Ballari/D. Hirehal Reserve Forest.
The current exercise by the State survey officials of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is resultant of this order pronounced by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Madan Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta, which was hearing an SLP 7366-7367/2010 of the A.P. government against the Obulapuram Mining Company (OMC). The company had been fighting charges of illegal mining in the forest lands on the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border for a long time.
