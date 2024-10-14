GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A.P. junior doctors to stage 12-hour fast in support of W.B. stir

Published - October 14, 2024 10:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Following a nationwide call, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Andhra Pradesh has announced a 12-hour hunger strike by junior doctors from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on October 15, Tuesday, in support of the doctors in West Bengal who have been on a hunger strike for the past nine days.

The strike will be observed in all the medical colleges in the State, wherever the IMA Junior Doctors’ Network was present, said IMA-A.P. general secretary P. Phanidhar. Those who would sit on the hunger strike would not attend to their duties, while the rest might, the IMA members said.

They said they had called for a hunger strike to show solidarity with their Kolkata counterparts, some of whom had taken ill after being on fast for the past nine days. “The just demands of the doctors should be conceded by the West Bengal government immediately,” a press release from the IMA said.

