A.P. judge explains POCSO Act, Rules to police officers

July 23, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Special Judge for Speed Trial of Offences under the POCSO Act S. Rajini on Saturday explained the investigation techniques under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Rules, 2012, to police officers.

Participating in an awareness programme on the POCSO Act and Rules, 2012, organised by the NTR police commissionerate here, the judge explained to the investigating officers how to send the victim for medical examination, visit the scene of the offence, collect evidence, determine the age of the victim, arrest the accused and file the charge sheet in time.

Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata asked the officers to have complete knowledge on the Act, and render speedy justice to the victims. Deputy Commissioners of Police Ajita Vejendla, M. Sathi Babu and other officers participated.

