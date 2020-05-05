A.P. jacks up booze prices by another 50%

In a significant move, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State has further increased the cost of liquor by an additional 50 per cent, puportedly to “discourage alcohol consumption.” With this, the overall prices of liquor is up by 75 per cent. By the end of this month, however, there will be a 15 per centreduction in stores.
Earlier on Sunday, reviewing the State’s Liquor Policy, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his decision to increase the price of liquor by 25 per cent as part of steps to move towards prohibition of liquor across the State. He said the number of liquor shops would be reduced in the days to come.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.