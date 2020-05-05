A.P. jacks up booze prices by another 50%

In a significant move, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State has further increased the cost of liquor by an additional 50 per cent, puportedly to “discourage alcohol consumption.” With this, the overall prices of liquor is up by 75 per cent. By the end of this month, however, there will be a 15 per centreduction in stores.

Earlier on Sunday, reviewing the State’s Liquor Policy, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced his decision to increase the price of liquor by 25 per cent as part of steps to move towards prohibition of liquor across the State. He said the number of liquor shops would be reduced in the days to come.