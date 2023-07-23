A.P. JAC urges government to remove 5 years cut-off norm for regularisation of services

July 23, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC), Amaravati, have urged the government to consider regularisation of the services of all the contract employees working in State government departments and colleges as on June 2, 2014, and continuing on humanitarian grounds and remove the cap of the five years cut-off service as on June 2, 2014.

In a representation to the Chief Secretary, JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P. Damodara Rao said the employees they were representing had already completed 12 to 14 years in service and some of them were going to retire from service due to their late entry into service.

They lauded the Cabinet approval to regularise the contract employees who had completed five years of service as on June 2, 2014. According to the government, the move would benefit around 10,117 contract employees.

They, however, said many contract employees, including around 4,000 contract lecturers working in government junior, polytechnic and degree colleges, who were recruited between 2009 and 2013 when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy was the Chief Minister, by following the order of merit and financial approval, etc., and had gained 12 to 14 years of service till date, would be deprived of the regularisation.

Referring to reports that the Cabinet decision would actually benefit only around 6,500 contract employees, leaving out a majority of the contract employees working in the Education department with more than 10 years of service, they urged the government to remove the cap of five years cut-off service as on June 2, 2014.

