A.P. JAC plans series of protests from February 14, demands immediate release of IR and pending DA instalments

February 11, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Pensioners, Andhra Pradesh (A.P. JAC), has chalked out a series of protests from February 14, which will culminate in ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ on February 27, demanding that the State government fulfil their long-pending demands, primarily including immediate release of 30% Interim Relief (IR) and the two instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) pending disbursal for long.

Addressing the media here on February 11 (Sunday), JAC chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao said that 13 lakh employees, teachers, workers and pensioners were facing several problems as the government did not release the dues that run into crores of rupees.

He said that the DA instalments for January 1, 2023, and July 1, 2023, were still pending disbursal. He demanded that the government release 90% of the DA pertaining to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) employees as cash immediately.

Old Pension Scheme

This apart, the government should implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for the teachers and employees who had been appointed on or before September 1, 2004, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. The government should also clear the PF dues, APGLI loans and claims, 11th PRC benefits, Leave Encashment dues, and medical reimbursement bills, he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao further demanded that the government sanction an additional amount for the pensioners — 10% for those in the 70-75 age group and 15% for those between 75 and 80 years. Cashless treatment should be provided through EHS cards in all network hospitals, he said.

House sites for employees and teachers, abolition of apprentice system for teachers, and regularisation of the services of contract, outsourcing, NMR, daily wage, and part-time and full-time employees were some of the other demands, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

Referring to the series of protests, the JAC leader said that the employees would attend duties by wearing black badges and submitting memoranda to the tahsildar / Sub-Collector / Collectors on February 14.

On February 15 and 16, protests would be staged at the taluka / schools during lunch break by wearing black badges. Rallies and dharnas would be organised at the taluka headquarters on February 17. Similarly, rallies and dharnas would be organised at the district headquarters (Collectorates) on February 20, he said.