A.P. JAC meets Chief Secretary

June 01, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
A.P. JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarulu and others coming out of Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy’s camp office in Vijayawada on Thursday after discussing their agitation plan and demand. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

A.P. JAC Amaravati on Thursday said it would announce on June 10 the fourth phase of the protest to make the State government address its demands, submitted in a 50-page list.

A.P. JAC Amaravati leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and others met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at his camp office on Thursday. Mr. Venkateswarlu said the government responded positively to the non-financial demands and promised to solve them at the earliest. The government also assured the JAC that it would give clarifications on issues that have financial implications, within 10 days. 

The JAC would organise the fourth regional conference in Guntur on June 8.

The employees told the Chief Secretary that they would put the agitation on hold if important financial issues were addressed. They urged the government to consider maternity leave as duty period for women employees. They wanted the government not to consider the women protection secretary working in the secretariats as women police personnel. Unified service rules, G.O. 17 amendment, etc., relating to municipal employees, and continuation of old criteria in promotions for RTC (APPTD) employees were some of the other demands.

