AP JAC Guntur leaders to participate in agitation from March 9

March 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
AP JAC Guntur president Sangeetha Rao addressing a gathering on Saturday at Revenue Bhavan in the city

AP JAC state treasurer Murali Krishna and its Guntur district chairman Sangeetha Rao on Saturday said that the committee was forced to launch a protest on March 9 because the State government was turning a blind eye to the long-pending demands of the employees despite several representations in this regard. The AP JAC members, as part of their awareness campaign and preparatory meetings across the State, held a meeting with JAC associate members in Guntur and requested them to participate in the agitation, which they agreed to do. Mr. Sangeetha Rao said that the government was yet to clear dues to employees since November 2021, which had become a cause of worry for employees across the State. Now, they were being forced to demand that the government pay their salaries on the first of every month, he added.

