A.P. JAC Amaravati urges govt. to address key issues of employees

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati on June 25 (Tuesday) urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to address certain key issues of the government employees at the earliest.

In a representation to Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the Joint Action Committee leaders appealed for the payment of employees’ salaries and pensions of retired employees on the first day of every month as promised by the NDA in its poll manifesto, payment of the long-pending retirement benefits of employees, General Provident Fund (GPF) loans, Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance (APGLI), surrendered leave salary for 2022 and 2023 and reimbursement of medical bills of the working employees.

The leaders also demanded the appointment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Commissioner, along with the required staff, declaration of Interim Relief (IR) as mentioned in the manifesto of the TDP-led coalition government, payment or schedule of DA arrears pending from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2023 and payment of the 11th PRC arrears.

Referring to the non-financial issues, the JAC leaders urged Mr. Pawan Kalyan to take immediate steps for effective implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), regularisation of contract employees working as of June 2, 2014, particularly in the Education Department, sanction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees recruited through notifications issued before September 1, 2004 on par with the Central government and extension of government welfare schemes to the outsourced employees with lower pay.

In view of the re-organisation of districts, permanent staff should be allocated to the districts and steps should be initiated for implementation of compassionate appointments to the families of the deceased Zilla Parishad school teachers during and after the COVID-19 by providing supernumerary posts if required as one-time measure.

JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P. Damodara Rao led the delegation.

