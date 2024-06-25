GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. JAC Amaravati urges govt. to address key issues of employees

The JAC leaders seek payment of salaries and pensions on the first day of every month, payment of retirement benefits, GPF loans, surrendered leave salary and reimbursement of medical bills of working employees

Published - June 25, 2024 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu greeting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu greeting Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leaders of Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati on June 25 (Tuesday) urged Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to address certain key issues of the government employees at the earliest.

In a representation to Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the Joint Action Committee leaders appealed for the payment of employees’ salaries and pensions of retired employees on the first day of every month as promised by the NDA in its poll manifesto, payment of the long-pending retirement benefits of employees, General Provident Fund (GPF) loans, Andhra Pradesh Government Life Insurance (APGLI), surrendered leave salary for 2022 and 2023 and reimbursement of medical bills of the working employees.

The leaders also demanded the appointment of the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Commissioner, along with the required staff, declaration of Interim Relief (IR) as mentioned in the manifesto of the TDP-led coalition government, payment or schedule of DA arrears pending from July 1, 2018 to July 1, 2023 and payment of the 11th PRC arrears.

Referring to the non-financial issues, the JAC leaders urged Mr. Pawan Kalyan to take immediate steps for effective implementation of the Employees Health Scheme (EHS), regularisation of contract employees working as of June 2, 2014, particularly in the Education Department, sanction of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees recruited through notifications issued before September 1, 2004 on par with the Central government and extension of government welfare schemes to the outsourced employees with lower pay.

In view of the re-organisation of districts, permanent staff should be allocated to the districts and steps should be initiated for implementation of compassionate appointments to the families of the deceased Zilla Parishad school teachers during and after the COVID-19 by providing supernumerary posts if required as one-time measure.

JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P. Damodara Rao led the delegation.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees / employee benefits

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.