AP JAC Amaravati leaders urge government to announce IR for employees

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati have urged the TDP-led NDA coalition government to announce Interim Relief (IR) to the employees as promised at the time of the election, and also appoint a Commissioner to the 12th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

Speaking at the JAC’s State Secretariat meeting here on November 3 (Sunday), JAC State chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary-general P. Damodara Rao said employees in the government sector had suffered severe setbacks under the YSR Congress Party term, which meted out a raw deal to them during its five-year rule.

They said, in an unprecedented move, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government constituted the 11th PRC, which deprived the employees of the financial benefits they achieved as a result of prolonged struggles in the past.

They said the employees were pinning their hopes on the TDP-led coalition government for a solution to their long-standing issues. Though no concrete assurance had been given by the government to the employees even after completing five months in power, they were, however, grateful to it for making payment of salaries to employees, teachers and pensioners in time.

They said, to convey the growing anxiety among the employees to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, they recently met his Principal Secretary M. Ravichandra and explained to him in writing the 18 key issues they wanted the government to address immediately.

Reiterating their demand for release of IR and appointment of Commissioner to the 12th PRC, they also urged the authorities to ensure justice to the pensioners.

Pointing to the fact that the previous government had reduced the additional quantum of pension in the 11th PRC, they appealed to the government to revive it.

They also wanted the government to take measures to solve the employees’ health cards issue, address child care leave for women employees on par with their counterparts in the Central government, and regularise the services of contract and outsourced employees.

JAC’s State associate chairman T.V. Phani Perraju and treasurer K. Sangeetha Rao were present.

