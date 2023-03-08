ADVERTISEMENT

AP JAC Amaravati leaders urge Chief Secretary to provide them a copy of the minutes of the meeting with GoM

March 08, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

We will discuss the same in detail at our State Executive meeting on March 9, says JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu

The Hindu Bureau

AP JAC Amaravati leaders after meeting Chief Secretary K. Jawahar Reddy in Vijayawada on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

A day after their meeting with the Group of Ministers (GoM), the representatives of the Andhra Pradesh JAC Amaravati met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday and sought the minutes of the meeting in writing to enable them to discuss the same at their State Executive.

Later, addressing the media, AP JAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the Chief Secretary promised to provide them a copy of the minutes, which would be discussed in detail on Thursday.

Referring to the discussions with the GoM, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the government promised to clear all the pending bills in three phases. It also promised to discuss the issues pertaining to the PRC and DA arrears on March 16.

He said the JAC decided to go ahead with its agitation plan if the copy of the minutes  was not provided.

“The weapon is in our hands. We have not walked into the trap of the government. We have nothing to do with the MLC elections. The JAC will not compromise on its agenda,” he said.

