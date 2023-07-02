HamberMenu
A.P. JAC Amaravati leaders shift focus to problems of outsourced workers

July 02, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

After solving most of the key demands of the regular and contract employees by mediating with the government, the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati is now focussed on the issues of outsourced employees, said its chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu here on Saturday.

Mr. Bopparaju, along with Contract and Outsourced Employees JAC chairman K. Suman, held a meeting with representatives of various contract and outsourced employees’ associations at Revenue Bhavan on Saturday.

Interacting with them, contract and outsourced employees working in the Department of Animal Husbandry said that enhanced salaries paid to the para-medical staff (lab technicians) and lab attendants for a year from January 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023, was abruptly withdrawn and old salaries reinstated from February 1, 2023. When questioned, the officials said the Finance Department had not approved it, they said.

The JAC leaders demanded that the employees be paid minimum time scale as per the rule book and the authorities should also pay them the pending arrears. They said issues pertaining to the outsourced staff working in child protection centres, sports authority, revenue department, medical and health and other wings would also be taken up and effectively addressed.

Contract and Outsourced Employees’ JAC State general secretary A. Suresh Babu, former secretary Banoji Rao, co-chairman Anil Kumar, deputy general secretary Diwakar Babu and others were present.

