AP JAC Amaravati leaders inform Chief Secretary about their protest plans 

April 24, 2023

The AP JAC Amaravati leaders met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Monday to apprise him about their protests and agitation plans.

Disclosing the details, the JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that it was made amply clear that the government would be responsible for the problems arising out of the delay in solving the grievances and demands of the employees. The CS was reminded that the protests were going on for the last 47 days. As a part of it, dharnas would be organised on the problems of the outsourcing and contract employees, and village/ward secretariat employees on April 25 and 29 respectively. To announce the future course of action, a roundtable conference is being organised on April 28. All employees’ associations and trade unions would participate.

The future action plan would be announced after discussions at the meeting. The employees were forced to intensify the agitation due to the inordinate delay by the State government in addressing their demands. The AP JAC Amaravati and the AP JAC would jointly organise the protest programmes, he added.

