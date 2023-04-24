ADVERTISEMENT

AP JAC Amaravati leaders inform Chief Secretary about their protest plans 

April 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

To stage dharnas on employees’ problems on April 25, 29

The Hindu Bureau

The AP JAC Amaravati leaders met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Monday to apprise him about their protests and agitation plans. 

Disclosing the details, the JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that it was made amply clear that the government would be responsible for the problems arising out of the delay in solving the grievances and demands of the employees.  The CS was reminded that the protests were going on for the last 47 days. As a part of it, dharnas would be organised on the problems of the outsourcing and contract employees, and village/ward secretariat employees on April 25 and 29 respectively. To announce the future course of action, a roundtable conference is being organised on April 28. All employees’ associations and trade unions would participate.

The future action plan would be announced after discussions at the meeting. The employees were forced to intensify the agitation due to the inordinate delay by the State government in addressing their demands. The AP JAC Amaravati and the AP JAC would jointly organise the protest programmes, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US