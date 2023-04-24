HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AP JAC Amaravati leaders inform Chief Secretary about their protest plans 

To stage dharnas on employees’ problems on April 25, 29

April 24, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The AP JAC Amaravati leaders met Chief Secretary K.S. Jawahar Reddy at the Secretariat on Monday to apprise him about their protests and agitation plans. 

Disclosing the details, the JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that it was made amply clear that the government would be responsible for the problems arising out of the delay in solving the grievances and demands of the employees.  The CS was reminded that the protests were going on for the last 47 days. As a part of it, dharnas would be organised on the problems of the outsourcing and contract employees, and village/ward secretariat employees on April 25 and 29 respectively. To announce the future course of action, a roundtable conference is being organised on April 28. All employees’ associations and trade unions would participate.

The future action plan would be announced after discussions at the meeting. The employees were forced to intensify the agitation due to the inordinate delay by the State government in addressing their demands. The AP JAC Amaravati and the AP JAC would jointly organise the protest programmes, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.