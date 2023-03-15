AP JAC Amaravati leaders demand repeal of CPS, restoration of Old Pension Scheme

March 15, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The protests launched by leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati entered the seventh day on Wednesday.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, secretary-general P. Damodara Rao and associate chairman T.V. Phani demanded immediate repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, as promised by Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to the employees in the State.

As a run-up to the mega protest programme, the JAC leaders had been staging agitations sporting black badges. On Wednesday, Mr. Venkateswarlu and other visited the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) depots and offices of the Information and Public Relations. Director of Medical Education, Director General of Fire Services and Commissioner of Labour Department to mobilise the employees to participate in the protest.

Mr. Venkateswarlu said the Chief Minister had not only gone back on his promise on the CPS, but the government was now trying to take the employees for a ride by bringing to the table new proposals. He said the employees organisations would come to the table for talks only if the government was ready to restore the Old Pension Scheme.

Addressing workers of the Public Transport Department (PTD- APSRTC) at Governorpet depots 1 and 2, Mr. Venkateswarlu said the JAC would take up the issues of the public transport giant. The government had made a number of promises to them before merging the APSRTC into government but not all of them had been fulfilled. He said the JAC would not rest till the promises made to them were fulfilled.

Addressing staff of the Director of Medical Education, he said the Joint Action Committee had been demanding immediate steps to regularise the services of contract employees and salary hike for outsourced employees.

Urging employees of the various government departments to extend their support to their ongoing agitations, he said the protests that started on March 9 would continue till April 5.