A.P.-JAC Amaravati appeals to CS to resolve pending issues

January 01, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Secretary (CS) K.S. Jawahar Reddy released the New Year diaries and calendars of the A.P. Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Workers, Pensioners, Outsourced Workers and Employees of Ward and Village Secretariats - Amaravati (AP-JAC Amaravati) at the Secretariat on Monday.

On the occasion, A.P.-JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P. Damodara Rao appealed to Mr. Jawahar Reddy to take steps for redressing their grievances.

The JAC leaders requested the CS to immediately release the pension and DA arrears and various other benefits as per the commitment given by the government last year.

They also wanted steps to make GPF and APGLI payments to enable the staff to meet their financial requirements, and expressed regret that the Employees’ Health Scheme was not being implemented in a full-fledged manner.

The government should hold a high-level meeting soon in order to concede legitimate their demands, the JAC leaders insisted, while hinting at the likelihood of yet another round of protests if the issues continued to be kept on the backburner.

