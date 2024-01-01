GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P.-JAC Amaravati appeals to CS to resolve pending issues

Jawahar Reddy releases the New Year diary and calendar of the Joint Action Committee

January 01, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary (CS) K.S. Jawahar Reddy released the New Year diaries and calendars of the A.P. Joint Action Committee of Employees, Teachers, Workers, Pensioners, Outsourced Workers and Employees of Ward and Village Secretariats - Amaravati (AP-JAC Amaravati) at the Secretariat on Monday.

On the occasion, A.P.-JAC Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu and secretary general P. Damodara Rao appealed to Mr. Jawahar Reddy to take steps for redressing their grievances. 

The JAC  leaders requested the CS to immediately release the pension and DA arrears and various other benefits as per the commitment given by the government last year. 

They also wanted steps to make GPF and APGLI payments to enable the staff to meet their financial requirements, and expressed regret that the Employees’ Health Scheme was not being implemented in a full-fledged manner. 

The government should hold a high-level meeting soon in order to concede legitimate their demands, the JAC leaders insisted, while hinting at the likelihood of yet another round of protests if the issues continued to be kept on the backburner. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / public employees

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.