AP issues first flood warning of Godavari river

Authorities of the Godavari Head Works Division issued the first flood warning for river Godavari as the discharge of flood water crossed 10 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district at 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, and advised the officials concerned to be on alert.
The immediate focus would be on identifying possible breaches to the river bunds and plug them on a war-footing. “Special teams of officials will be deputed along the river bunds to identify breaches. This year, movement of fishing boats into the Godavari has been stopped when the discharge of flood water crossed 5 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram,” said Executive Engineer R. Mohana Rao.
Road link cut
All the roads connecting Chintoor Agency with Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana had been blocked on Saturday morning with flood water inundated a network of roads at Chatti area, where water from Sabari tributary enters the Godavari.
Three inter-State roads — Chintoor-Badrachalam (Telangana), Chintoor-Kunta (Chhattisgarh) and Chintoor-Motu (Odisha) — have been flooded disrupting movement between Chintoor Agency to the three States.
“The Chintoor-V.R.Puram road and Chintoor-Kommuru road have also been flooded, cutting off the road network between 30 villages and their mandal headquarters of Chintoor. At least 59 more villages are expected to be affected as flood water is likely to enter the villages in the coming days”, Chintoor Tahsildar K. Satyanarayana said.
