AP issues first flood warning of Godavari river

Special teams being deployed to identify breaches along the Godavari river beds, road network with Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana affected.

The Godavari Head Works Division authorities have issued the first flood warning of river Godavari as the discharge of flood water has crossed 10 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram in East Godavari district at 12.30 p.m., on Saturday, alerting all the flood officers to be alert.

The immediate focus will be on identifying the possible locations of breach to the river beds and plug them on a war footing basis to avoid the flood impact on the nearby habitations.

“Special teams of officials will be deputed on the ground along the river beds to identify any breaches. This year, the movements of the boats venture into river Godavari for fish and sand have been stopped when the discharge of flood water crossed 5 lakh cusecs at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram”, said Executive Engineer (Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage-Dowleswaram) R. Mohana Rao.

Flood water enters a habitation in Devipatnam mandal in Rampa agency in East Godavari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Cut off from Chattisgar, Odisha, Telangana

All the routes connecting Chintoor agency with Chattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana State borders have been blocked with flood water inundated a network of roads at Chatti area, where water from Sabari tributary enters river Godavari in Andhra Pradesh by Saturday morning.

Three inter-State roads – Chintoor-Badrachalam (Telangana), Chintoor-Kunta (Chattisgarh) and Chintoor-Motu (Odisha) – have been blocked with the flood water, disrupting the transportation between Chintoor agency to the three States.

“The Chintoor-V.R.Puram road and Chintoor-Kommuru road have also blocked with the flood water, leading to cut off of the road network between 30 villages and their mandal headquarter of Chintoor. At least 59 more villages are expected to be affected as flood water enters the villages in coming days”, Chintoor Tahsildar K. Satyanarayana told The Hindu.