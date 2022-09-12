A.P. is yet to acquire land for several Central institutions, says Union Minister

‘Only 73% of Emergency COVID-19 Relief Package has been spent by the State so far’

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 12, 2022 20:24 IST

The PDS is not being implemented in the State in letter and spirit, says Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar. | Photo Credit: File photo

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar has said that the Central government has sanctioned funds for various institutions of national importance, but the State is yet to acquire land for some of the projects.

Addressing the media here on Monday, She observed that the Public Distribution System (PDS) was not being implemented in the State in letter and spirit, while reiterating that the Central government’s contribution to many welfare schemes ought to be acknowledged by displaying the photos of the Prime Minister on the promotion material.

TIDCO houses

Ms. Pawar said infrastructure had not been created in some TIDCO housing layouts, like it was happening in respect of 8,912 houses being constructed at Machilipatnam with Central government support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. “The Centre has released its share towards the cost of those houses, but the infrastructure works are going on at a tardy pace,” she said.

Ms. Pawar said that there were some issues with regard to the time taken to give lab reports at the government area hospital at Gudivada, which she visited the other day. She appreciated the manner of implementation of schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Janani Suraksha at the hospital.

She stressed the need for speeding up the works under the Jal Jeevan Mission and pointed out that only 73% of the Emergency COVID-19 Relief Package had been spent so far.

BJP leaders Kamineni Srinivas, Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, Bitra Siva Narayana, M. Prasad, Srinivasa Raju, Chigurupati Kumara Swamy and Maganti Sudhakar Yadav were present on the occasion.

