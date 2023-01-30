A.P. is the fastest growing State in the country with a GSDP of 11.43%, says Jagan

January 30, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - VINUKONDA (PALNADU DISTRICT)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the State has achieved a GSDP of 11.43% and is the fastest growing economy in the country.

Releasing financial assistance to the beneficiaries under the Jagananna Chedodu scheme at a public meeting here on Monday, he said Andhra Pradesh had set an example in the country with regard to growth rate. “We are ahead of all States with a GSDP of 11.43%. Every sector is developing simultaneously under the YSRCP government,” he said.

This is the third consecutive year that the State government is disbursing aid under the scheme to washermen, Nayee Brahmins and tailors. A sum of ₹330.15 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of 3,30,145 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries will get ₹10,000 each per annum. The aid can be utilised by them to purchase tools, equipment and other things needed to boost their income. So far, the government has extended ₹927.51 crore aid to the beneficiaries.

False propaganda

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took potshots at the Opposition for its false propaganda that the State would land in a financial mess like what happened in Sri Lanka.

“Many are jealous of the development in Andhra Pradesh under the YSRCP’s rule and are indulging in a false propaganda. Today, money is being credited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Do you recall such an exercise by the previous government? The previous regime was run by a gang of thieves who used to gobble up money meant for public welfare. Do you want such a rule?” he asked.

“All the wolves are joining hands, but I am not scared. Because, your son only believes in you (public) and god and will march ahead bravely like a lion,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.