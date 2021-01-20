A.P. is the best bet for entrepreneurs: Minister

Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Tuesday said that Andhra Pradesh would continue to be the best destination for setting up new industries as the government had been providing many incentives and exemptions from many taxes.
He was speaking after inaugurating the district-level conference of industries in Vizianagaram to highlight the benefits of Ease of Doing Business and other such aspects.
Mr. Gautham Reddy said the government had released incentives worth ₹1,100 crore for small and medium industries that were affected by the lockdown and COVID-19 pandemic.
“As many as 31 departments have relaxed norms and regulations to ensure quick permission for the entrepreneurs keen on setting up their units in the State. Compared with other States, the reforms that have been brought in A.P. are a boon to the entrepreneurs,” the Minister said.
Industries Department Director J. Subramanyam said permissions were being granted within 11 days of application.
District Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal said Vizianagaram was an ideal destination for new industries as it had the infrastructure and required manpower.
MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu, and MLAs Alajangi Jogarao and Botcha Appala Narasayya were present.
