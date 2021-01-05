A.P. is facing certain challenges as a new State: Justice Maheswari

VIJAYAWADA

He has been transferred as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court

Andhra Pradesh, being a new State, is facing certain challenges and there are issues to be sorted out, High Court Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari has said.

Addressing a farewell function organised for him on the court premises on Monday, Justice Maheswari, who has been posted as the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court, hoped that the judges would think in the right direction and proceed as per their wisdom in settling those issues.

“A concerted effort is required to enrich this institution,” he said and thanked the fellow judges, employees of the registry and others for the support extended by them ever since he assumed the office of the Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court in October 2019.

‘Hard work pays’

“I come from a village background and rose to high positions in the judiciary through hard work, not just due to intelligence. In fact, I did not want to be a man of intelligence but a diligent one at work. I achieved success with the cooperation of the judges and other members of the legal fraternity who are his inner strength,” said Justice Maheswari.

He recalled the valuable services rendered to the High Court by in-charge Registrar General B. Rajasekhar, who died last year, and paid tributes to him.

“It is painful to leave this place. I will cherish the affection shown to me,” said Justice Maheswari. He also went on to hug the fellow judges starting with Justice C. Praveen Kumar who was the acting Chief Justice of the newly formed separate High Court of Andhra Pradesh.