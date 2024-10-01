ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Intermediate board to issue duplicate certificates to students in flood-hit areas

Published - October 01, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Vijayawada

They will be issued free of cost, says the BIE Secretary

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the recent floods that left a trail of destruction in parts of the State and damaged academic documents and certificates, the State Board of Intermediate Education has instructed the authorities concerned to issue certified copies / duplicate documents free of cost to the students who lost their original documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on October 1 (Tuesday), BIE Secretary Kritika Shukla directed the Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs) and other officials to give wide publicity in this regard and receive applications from the students in the flood-affected areas within a week.

Dasara holidays

The Secretary also announced holidays to all the government, private aided, unaided, residential, social welfare, tribal welfare and model junior colleges from October 3 (Thursday) to October 11 (Friday) in view of Dasara. October 12 and 13 are public holidays, i.e. second Saturday and Sunday, and colleges would reopen on October 14 (Monday), she said.

Ms. Shukla warned principals of private junior colleges against conducting classes during holidays, She said any deviation would be viewed seriously.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US