A.P. Intermediate board to issue duplicate certificates to students in flood-hit areas

They will be issued free of cost, says the BIE Secretary

Published - October 01, 2024 09:09 pm IST - Vijayawada

The Hindu Bureau

In view of the recent floods that left a trail of destruction in parts of the State and damaged academic documents and certificates, the State Board of Intermediate Education has instructed the authorities concerned to issue certified copies / duplicate documents free of cost to the students who lost their original documents.

In a statement on October 1 (Tuesday), BIE Secretary Kritika Shukla directed the Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs) and other officials to give wide publicity in this regard and receive applications from the students in the flood-affected areas within a week.

Dasara holidays

The Secretary also announced holidays to all the government, private aided, unaided, residential, social welfare, tribal welfare and model junior colleges from October 3 (Thursday) to October 11 (Friday) in view of Dasara. October 12 and 13 are public holidays, i.e. second Saturday and Sunday, and colleges would reopen on October 14 (Monday), she said.

Ms. Shukla warned principals of private junior colleges against conducting classes during holidays, She said any deviation would be viewed seriously.

