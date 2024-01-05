A.P. Intermediate Board extends last date for payment of examination fee

January 05, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Board of Intermediate Education has extended the last date for payment of examination fee for the first and second year Intermediate students of both general and vocational streams.

In a statement issued on January 5, Board’s Secretary Saurabh Gaur said that January 10 was the last date for payment of fee with a fine of ₹2,500 for the first and second year Intermediate regular and failed (private candidates), or discontinued students of both general and vocational streams to appear for the ensuing Intermediate Public Examinations in March 2024.

Stating that there would be no further extension of date, Mr. Gaur asked the principals and managements to display the information on the college noticeboards.