A.P. Inter supplementary exam results declared

35% and 33% candidates pass first and second year respectively

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
August 30, 2022 20:35 IST

The results of Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2022 were released in the city on Tuesday by the Board of Intermediate Education.

Board secretary M.V. Seshagiri Babu, who released the results, said that the examinations were held between August 3 and August 12 and were attended by 3.28 lakh regular stream and 37,712 vocational stream candidates.

He said 1.76 lakh candidates appeared for the first year examinations in the regular stream and 35% (61,410) of them passed while for the second year examinations 1.51 lakh candidates appeared and 33% (5,0,691) of them passed.

Also, 1.47 lakh candidates appeared for improvement of marks and 1.28 lakh candidates succeeded.

