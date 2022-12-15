A.P. inks pact with healthcare provider for creating ecosystem for cancer care in State

December 15, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare and HealthCare Global (HCG) Enterprises Limited, a healthcare provider, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to support the State in cancer care, at the Health Department headquarters in APIIC Tower, Mangalagiri, near here, on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that cancer care had become a very important aspect and many States were building a resilient healthcare ecosystem. As per the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the department aimed to build a comprehensive cancer care ecosystem in the State, which would need the expertise of the organisations like HCG, she said.

HCG will provide consultancy and training services to the oncology wing of the Health Department. It will train nurses, surgeons, pharma graduates and dental health officers in cancer screening and preventive oncology besides supporting the department in setting up a 50-bedded oncology hospital and conducting 30 screening camps in various districts every month.

Special Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) G.S. Naveen Kumar, Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr. Vinod Kumar, Health & Family Welfare Department Commissioner J. Nivas, HCG regional director Dr. Vishal Rao, HCG Center for Academic Research dean Ravi Kiran and others were present.