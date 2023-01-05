A.P. in the forefront of NEP implementation, says Education Minister

January 05, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh is in the forefront of implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)- 2020 and has already been implementing many of its components when the new policy was rolled out by the Centre, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said.

Addressing a programme on “NEP 2020: Reaching the Last Mile” organised by the Commissionerate of College Education here on Thursday, the Minister said the education, health and agriculture sectors were the top priorities of the Government.

He said radical changes were being brought about in the education sector with the thrust on quality. “The idea is to spruce up the educational institutions in a manner that they produce global citizens. Our students should be able to withstand global competition and gain an edge over others,” he said and lauded the Commissionerate of College Education for effective implementation of the new initiatives.

The Minister urged students to utilise the facilities being created to safeguard their future. He also released textbooks brought out on life skills and skill development courses.

Rapid strides

APSCHE Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy said the State had successfully demolished the rote model of education and replaced it with participatory and experiential learning that would be passed on to the next generations.

“We have made rapid strides in education sector and no other State is even close to us. Our students have achieved nearly 89,000 Microsoft certificates and close to two lakh internships,” he said, admitting teething problems in technology implementation. “But we are collectively working for the purpose of the youth employability,” he reiterated.

Principal Secretary, Higher Education J. Syamala Rao said the Government had been sincerely working to provide free education to students. He said 87% of students in the higher education sector were being provided free education in the State. Besides, nearly 2,000 students from marginal communities were admitted in private schools, he said.

Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar informed that the Community Service Project (CSP) was being implemented in all the Government Degree Colleges for the first and second year students.

Internships

As per the revised Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) introduced from the academic year 2020-21 in the State, students have to undergo a mandatory internship in all undergraduate courses for 10 months — the first internship (Community Service Project-CSP) after the end of second semester exams, the second apprenticeship/internship/one the job training after the end of fourth semester exams and the third and final apprenticeship/internship/on the job training in the fifth or sixth semester to ensure that students are equipped with hands-on technical skills besides inculcating in them a sense of social consciousness and compassion towards neighbourhood.

Awards

To encourage students and mentors (faculty), the Commissionerate instituted State-level ‘Best Community Service Project’ awards for B.A., B.Com. (Gen.), B.Com. (Computer Applications), and B.Sc. in mathematical and biological sciences streams.

The Best CSP awards were given to T. Poojitha from Guntur, B. Keerthi from Nellore, S. Fathima from Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema, R. Mahalakshmi Seeta Tulasi from East Godavari and P. Vani from Krishna district.