A.P. in the forefront in implementation of NEP: Official

VIJAYAWADA

06 January 2022 00:03 IST

Curriculum of professional programmes was made more employable

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman Hemachandra Reddy on Wednesday said the reforms being introduced in the education sector in the State were in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

At a press conference, Prof Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was in the forefront in implementation of the NEP compared to other States.

Listing out the several new initiatives, he said the conventional degree course had been redesigned as outcome-based curriculum, incorporating life skill courses, skill development courses, internships, community service projects and credit transfers.

The curriculum of professional programmes was made more employable. Even while combating COVID-19, the council had introduced Common Entrance Test, established a Higher Education Planning Board and a Quality Assurance Cell.

Setting up of a Quality Assessment Cell, Board of Community Development through Education, a State Research Board and Entrepreneurship, Incubation and Start-Up Centres in Universities and colleges are other initiatives of the council

To get students interested in reading newspapers and journals, the council launched Smarticles, signed MoUs with Microsoft Future Ready Skills Solutions, National Research Development Corporation, Confederation of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, TCS iON and Center for Research and Education in Social Integration and HR Development.

To enhance employability of graduates, the Council introduced English as a medium of instruction in colleges and collaborated with NASSCOM and AICTE for online courses.

APSCHE Vice-Chairman Ramamohan Rao and Lakshmamma, secretary Sudheer Prem Kumar, Research Board Director Aparna and others were present.

The Council’s annual report for 2020-21 was released on the occasion.