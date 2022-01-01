‘A.P. in list of States not implementing RTE Act’

VIJAYAWADA

01 January 2022 01:02 IST

Striving to ensure 25% seats for poor in private schools, say officials

The School Education Department in the State is working on the modalities for implementing reservation of 25% seats in private schools for children belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections as stipulated by the Right to Education (RTE) Act, from the next academic year.

Sources in the department said that a meeting held recently and attended by all the allied departments, discussed threadbare key aspects like identification of the beneficiary children, collection of the data and the cost incurred by the State government on each child’s education. “We have asked the IT wing to develop a web portal for the purpose,” said an official.

Section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act mandates that private unaided schools reserve 25% seats for children from the EWS. However, a recent report compiled by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) revealed that only 16 States across the country were implementing this rule and the name of Andhra Pradesh figures in the list of non-implementing states.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate in the State High Court came up for hearing recently. Principal Secretary, School Education, B. Rajasekhar, in an affidavit submitted to the court, informed that the beneficiary students were being identified and a web portal was being developed for the purpose.

Informing the court that a meeting was held to discuss the modalities of the implementation of RTE Act, he said the government had finalised fee structure for private schools and issued orders in August.

Under the RTE Act, children in the 6-14 age group are entitled to free and compulsory education in the country. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by the NCPCR for better implementation defines the children who can be considered under disadvantaged groups and weaker sections.

According to it, children from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (non-creamy layer), de-notified tribes and nomadic tribes, children with disabilities/special needs, children suffering from HIV/AIDS, children of martyred soldiers/ Central Armed Police Forces personnel or those killed in the line of duty and children of deprived communities such as traditional sex workers make up the disadvantaged groups.

Under weaker sections come children from families that are registered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, families included in the State’s Below Poverty Line list and children belong to parents/guardians whose annual income is lower than the minimum limit prescribed by the government.

Implementation of the new initiative amidst the existing financial turmoil is bound to be an uphill task for the government. “Sending children from economically weaker background to private schools after spending huge money on giving facelift to government schools seems like an irony,” said representative of a private and unaided schools’ union.