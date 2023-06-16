HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A.P. in first place in organising awareness programmes as part of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ drive

The programme is aimed at creating awareness and generating a sense of pride among various stakeholders about G-20, National Education Policy

June 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Friday said Andhra Pradesh is in the first place in organising awareness programmes and rallies as part of the national-level Jan Bhagidari programme, organised by the Ministry of Education in partnership with all the States and Union territories.

To encourage active participation of people as the central focus of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry is organising a series of activities and programmes aimed at promoting and endorsing the theme “Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)”, especially in the context of blended learning.

The Jan Bhagidari events are being conducted to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents and community as a whole, about G-20, National Education Policy and FLN activities like workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences were organised from June 1 to 15 to involve people of all strata of life.

The Jan Bhagidari event would lead up to the main event, the fourth Education Working Group discussion at Pune in Maharashtra between June 19 and 21 and it would culminate in an Educational Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023.

The State School Education department will exhibit a stall at a national exhibition being organised at Savithri Bai Phule University in Pune as part of the programme. “Andhra Pradesh is in the first place in organising public awareness events at the national level followed by Uttar Pradesh in the second place,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

He, along with State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao, will attend the Pune exhibition and will explain to the visiting delegates from different countries the best practices in the field of school education, higher education and skill education in the State.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / government

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.