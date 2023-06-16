A.P. in first place in organising awareness programmes as part of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ drive

June 16, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar on Friday said Andhra Pradesh is in the first place in organising awareness programmes and rallies as part of the national-level Jan Bhagidari programme, organised by the Ministry of Education in partnership with all the States and Union territories.

To encourage active participation of people as the central focus of India’s G20 Presidency, the Ministry is organising a series of activities and programmes aimed at promoting and endorsing the theme “Ensuring Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN)”, especially in the context of blended learning.

The Jan Bhagidari events are being conducted to create awareness and generate a sense of pride among various stakeholders like students, teachers, parents and community as a whole, about G-20, National Education Policy and FLN activities like workshops, exhibitions, seminars and conferences were organised from June 1 to 15 to involve people of all strata of life.

The Jan Bhagidari event would lead up to the main event, the fourth Education Working Group discussion at Pune in Maharashtra between June 19 and 21 and it would culminate in an Educational Ministerial meeting on June 22, 2023.

The State School Education department will exhibit a stall at a national exhibition being organised at Savithri Bai Phule University in Pune as part of the programme. “Andhra Pradesh is in the first place in organising public awareness events at the national level followed by Uttar Pradesh in the second place,” said Mr. Suresh Kumar.

He, along with State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha B. Srinivasa Rao, will attend the Pune exhibition and will explain to the visiting delegates from different countries the best practices in the field of school education, higher education and skill education in the State.