The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) released the AP ICET-2022 second and final phase admission schedule, here, on October 29 (Saturday).
APSCHE Vice-Chairman and Convener of AP ICET-2022, K. Rama Mohana Rao, said the notification would be released on October 30.
He said that the candidates could register for MBA/MCA admissions from October 31 to November 3 and verification of certificates would be done between November 2 and November 6.
Candidates can exercise their web options on November 7 and make changes if any by November 8.
Mr. Rao added that the seat allotment would be done on November 10 and candidates should report to college on November 11.
Candidates can find detailed notification at https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/