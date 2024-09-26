AP-ICDA Board headed by Naidu to notify three industrial corridors

The maiden board meeting of the A.P. Industrial Corridor Development Authority (A.P.-ICDA) held at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu resolved to notify the Chennai-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridors and the respective nodes namely Krishnapatnam (10,835 acres), Orvakal (9,719 acres) and Kopparthy (6,741 acres).

The AP-ICDA Board also approved the final master plans of Krishnapatnam and Orvakal nodes, and the publication of the draft master plan of Kopparthy node.

Further, the Board approved the proposal to sanction industrial, residential and commercial layouts within the master plans of the above nodes under relevant provisions of the AP-ICDA Act after duly evolving standard operating procedures thereof in consultation with the Directorate of Town & Country Planning.

It was stated in a press release that the Government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP) decided to form an authority to notify industrial corridors and nodes along with the approval of their master plans, after the bifurcation of the unified State of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2017, the need to expedite the development of industrial clusters and external infrastructure under the VCIC with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank was felt.

Accordingly, the APICD Act was promulgated with effect from October 10, 2017 for establishment, planning, development, operation, maintenance, management and regulation of industrial corridors in the State.

The AP-ICDA Board is chaired by the Chief Minister and has 12 members including Industries & Commerce and Finance Ministers and six secretaries of Infrastructure and Revenue Departments.

Industries Minister T.G. Bharat, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, Secretary (Industries & Commerce, and Food Processing) and Special Chief Secretaries K. Vijayanand (Energy) and A.K. Singhal (Municipal Administration & Urban Development) were among those present.