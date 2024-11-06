A.P. HRD Minister Lokesh to attend VIT-AP University’s international education fair on November 7

VIT-AP University will host its first International Higher Education Fair (IHEF)-2024 on November 7 from 9.30 a.m. on the university campus.

A statement issued by the VIT University on November 6 (Wednesday) stated that the event will bring together leading educational institutions from across the world and provide students with an opportunity to explore a diverse range of graduate, research and professional study programmes available internationally.

Minister for Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh will be the chief guest on the occasion and Takikonda MLA T. Sravan Kumar will be the guest of honour.

Industry summit

The university will also organise the inaugural edition of its flagship industry summit, VIKAS 2024 (VIT-AP Innovation and Knowledge Acquisition Summit), on November 8.

Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani will be the chief guest while Minister for MSME, SERP, NRI Relations and Empowerment Srinivas Kondapalli will be the guest of honour. Founder and chancellor of VIT Group of Institutions G. Viswanathan along with senior members of the management will attend the event.

VIKAS -2024 aims to foster collaboration among innovators, researchers, startups and industry leaders, aligning with the Government of India’s VIKSIT Bharat@2047 vision for sustainable development. The summit will feature over 150 prototypes, products and research posters designed by students, faculty and researchers representing over 30 technical institutions. A major highlight will be the signing of 15 strategic MoUs between VIT-AP University and industry partners to strengthen the collaboration between academia and industry.

The event is expected to attract over 100 delegates from industry, academia and incubation centres. The summit will also mark the unveiling of a MeitY-sponsored VLSI ‘Chip to Startup’ facility to promote technological advancements.

Through VIKAS 2024, VIT-AP University seeks to accelerate research, innovation and entrepreneurship, while providing a valuable platform for meaningful industry engagement.