A.P. housing corporation bags HUDCO award

Andhra Pradesh State Housing Corporation has received the Best Performance Award from HUDCO. Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain received the award from Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri at New Delhi.

The State government is getting 30 lakh houses built for the poor in two phases under the scheme ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki illu.

Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh congratulated the department officials for bagging the award. Continuing the spirit, efforts should be made to complete the housing schemes in the State, he said.