AP Hotels’ Association ties up with new online food delivery service

MoU exchanged with Yumzy app

The Andhra Pradesh Hotels’ Association (APHA) has entered into an agreement with Yumzy, an online food delivery service to serve restaurant customers directly and avoid payment of heavy commissions to existing food apps.

In a meeting here on Wednesday, association president M. Balakrishna Reddy and Yumzy Founder and CEO Suresh Redyam signed and exchanged MoUs.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Reddy said: “Getting listed on food delivery apps and getting orders is an easy process. However, 20 to 30% commission on each order is taking a big bite out of restaurants’ revenue and that made us reach out to Yumzy.”

He said all participating restaurants would ensure the lowest prices on the Yumzy app and restaurants would now offer discounts and cashback offers to their customers directly.

He said the association hoped to leverage Yumzy’s ecosystem of technological services to gain better leeway in the online business.

Mr. Suresh said that Yumzy app was now serviceable in Guntur and Vijayawada cities with listed restaurants. “We have designed Yumzy to ensure a hassle-free user experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, the association elected a new general body recently. While Mr. Balakrishna Reddy was elected president Subba Raju was elected executive secretary and Venugopal was elected honorary secretary. Mr. Rudra is the Treasurer of the APHA.

Mr. Reddy stressed the need for considering the hotel business as an industry and representations to the central and state government were made.

Vijayawada Hotel Owners Association president P. Ravi Kumar, secretary Sanjay Jain and others were present.