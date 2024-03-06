ADVERTISEMENT

AP Hotels Association seeks industry status for hospitality sector

March 06, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

AP Hotels Association president R.V. Swamy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Hotels Association’s State president R.V. Swamy and general secretary Raghuveer Shenoy, on Wednesday, urged the government to accord industry status for the hospitality sector, so that they would get subsidies on loans and concession on electricity tariff, and other benefits.

Addressing the media conference here, on the occasion of its State executive body meeting, Mr. Swamy said that the hotel industry would spur economic activity if government would extend its support and implement a single window policy for approval of permissions for the establishment of restaurants and hotels.

Vizianagaram Hotels Association’s president G. Srinivasa Rao and SVN Hotels group chairperson Gudisa Shivakumar urged the government to allow restaurants to function till 12 p.m. in tier-3 cities. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the hotels were ready to associate with the government to provide training for youngsters in hotel management. The assocation’s honorary secretary Metta Nagaraju was also present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US