AP Hotels Association seeks industry status for hospitality sector

March 06, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
AP Hotels Association president R.V. Swamy addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh State Hotels Association’s State president R.V. Swamy and general secretary Raghuveer Shenoy, on Wednesday, urged the government to accord industry status for the hospitality sector, so that they would get subsidies on loans and concession on electricity tariff, and other benefits.

Addressing the media conference here, on the occasion of its State executive body meeting, Mr. Swamy said that the hotel industry would spur economic activity if government would extend its support and implement a single window policy for approval of permissions for the establishment of restaurants and hotels.

Vizianagaram Hotels Association’s president G. Srinivasa Rao and SVN Hotels group chairperson Gudisa Shivakumar urged the government to allow restaurants to function till 12 p.m. in tier-3 cities. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the hotels were ready to associate with the government to provide training for youngsters in hotel management. The assocation’s honorary secretary Metta Nagaraju was also present.

Andhra Pradesh

