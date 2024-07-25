A.P. Home Minister promises probe if Jagan attends House and furnishes details of ‘political murders’

Terming YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s allegations of “36 political murders” as “blatant lies” and his dharna in New Delhi as an attempt to portray the State in poor light, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha said in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that the government was ready to initiate an inquiry if he provided details of the murders.

“If the allegations are found to be false, necessary action will be taken,” Ms. Anitha said while replying to a question from Thatiparthi Chandrasekhar and other YSRCP MLAs, who were, however, not present in the House.

Instead of attending the Assembly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took to the streets in Delhi and made a hue and cry on the law and order situation in the State. He fumbled when the media sought to know the names of the 36 persons who were allegedly killed, she pointed out. He was hatching plans to see that investments would not flow into Andhra Pradesh, she alleged.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should attend the Assembly session if he wants a reply to his allegations. As Home Minister, I am inviting him for a discussion on the issue,” she said.

It was not true that the YSRCP leaders and sympathisers were being attacked in the State in a targeted manner, she said.

A few sporadic incidents were reported from June 12 to June 23. Forty-two criminal cases were registered against the followers of the YSRCP for attacking the leaders and sympathisers of the TDP. Similarly, 37 criminal cases were registered against the followers of the TDP for attacking the leaders and sympathisers of the YSRCP, she said.

‘Eye on INDIA bloc’

Earlier, talking to the media, Finance Minister P. Keshav alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Delhi with an eye on alliance with the INDIA bloc. The State government was ready to give a reply to all his “wild allegations” if he attended the Assembly.

“What’s the use in making a hullabaloo in the national capital on the law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh when the government is ready to provide an answer to his allegations?” he asked.

